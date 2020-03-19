Delay the election or mail in ballots -- Cliff Koehler

A high-turnout election is coming in only a few weeks, and the threat of COVID-19 is hanging heavily over our community.
I am a poll worker over the age of 65 (as are many -- if not most -- poll workers), and I am seriously considering backing out to avoid being exposed to hundreds of people on Election Day. I do not doubt that many other poll workers are wrestling with the same concern.
Gov. Tony Evers and/or the Wisconsin Legislature should be acting immediately, as both the states of Louisiana and Georgia have done, to postpone this election until the threat has (hopefully) passed. Or better yet, they should change our elections to default to mail-in ballots.
If we have insufficient time to make the change to mail-in ballots, this emergency should be enough to demonstrate the need for that. Indeed, such a change could very well be implemented before the August primary and the November general election.
Please act now to preserve the safety and integrity of our election system.
Cliff Koehler, Madison