Delay has caused increased jail costs -- Laurene Bach

It was 2008 when a sheriff’s deputy was trapped in an underground tunnel that was used to transfer inmates from the jail to the courthouse in Madison. Since about that time, Dane County has been working on a plan for a new jail.

Without question, the needs for a new jail are greater than ever. With the pandemic, we have seen the need for housing some kind of infirmary to keep and treat ill inmates. Mental health treatment is long overdue. Many of the repeat offenders in the jail tend to have issues.

We have to include rehabilitation in the jail's curriculum if we are going to have any chance of bringing down the populations in penal institutions.

Building a jail that will grow with the population is important also. If you trim back the proposal too much, adding to jail will be far more expensive in the future.

How long is it going to be before we get it? Another 14 years? How much has the cost gone up during that time? The increase in the jail’s cost isn’t the fault of the Sheriff’s Office, it is the fault of the Dane County supervisors who can’t get together and make it happen.

Let’s do it.

Laurene Bach, Waunakee