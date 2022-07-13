Del-Bar manager was friend to all -- Bob Hunt

Wisconsin Dells has been home to many prominent people over the years. A word must be said about a bartender who made a difference.

Tim "Mayday" (Malone) Maley, former bar manager at The Del-Bar, passed away recently.

He got the nickname "Mayday" from the "Cheers" TV show because of his memory of names and treating each named customer as if they were in a special group of friends with him. That feeling of friendship and his sense of humor kept bringing people like me back.

No one was faster to serve a drink or bit of wit to those customers who were fortunate enough to be a friend of Maley.

He also had the rare capacity to balance cheeriness with the seriousness friends must also share. Who was sick or hurting was also shared. Sure, there was some gossip, but Maley kept the discussion serious with his unique ability to add humor at the right moment in the right amount to be the special human being he was.

I first met Maley at The Del-Bar when, unbeknownst to me, I was sitting next to another Bob. Another Bob came over, and all of a sudden I was one of the "Three Bobs," according to Maley. He made me a friend for life at that moment by being the special person he was. Miss you, Tim.

Bob Hunt, Lodi