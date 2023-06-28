A few months ago, Wisconsin legislators bemoaned an apparent lack of willingness of UW System students to hear opinions with which they disagreed, or to speak freely on controversial topics among those whose views they did not know. While that no doubt reflects society in general, it is concerning.

Now comes a decision by the Legislature to dismantle efforts to increase diversity, equity and inclusion on UW campuses. It seems strange, when they are concerned with greater freedom of expression and exposure to a wider range of views, that legislators have targeted DEI initiatives for cuts. After all, what better way to encourage freedom of thought and speech than to create an environment where differences in background and life experience are valued.

It also seems not to have occurred to the legislators that today’s workforce, for which UW System students are preparing and on which the legislators intend to refocus the money cut from DEI initiatives, is a diverse, global workforce for which these initiatives help to prepare them.

I encourage the Wisconsin Legislature to reconsider its ill-conceived and contradictory stance on DEI initiatives.

Louise Robbins, Madison