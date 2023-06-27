The decision of the Republicans on the state Joint Finance Committee to withhold $32 million from the University of Wisconsin System for diversity, equity and inclusion could be a very good decision -- if the funds are properly reallocated.

The UW System can recapture these funds by submitting a plan that will show the funds would be used to grow the state's workforce. The solution is simple: Since only about 2.4% UW-Madison student are Black, and that percentage has barely increased in decades, use the funds to recruit, fund and academically support the best Black and minority students in the state.

The goal would be an effort to eventually have UW reflect the state's Black population of about 6.4%. The UW-Madison athletic department has done this for years with athletes. A large proportion of student athletes are Black, and they have had great academic success.

The current diversity, equity and inclusion structure at UW-Madison is all image and no substance, with minority faculty in visible administrative positions who don't have accountability. It's because their current goal of providing a diverse, inclusive and equity learning and work environment with a "sense of belonging" cannot be measured. The percentage of Black students enrolled, graduating and contributing to the workforce can.

Jerry Darda, Madison