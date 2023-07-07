Several recent State Journal letters to the editor have commented on how important diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are for universities, while misunderstanding all this entails. Silliness in DEI ventures goes beyond recruitment and retention and enters into socio-political engineering.

Several years ago, a college advertised for part-time microbiology instructors. Being a retired medical school professor, I thought it could be a worthwhile way to contribute to my community. So I began filling out an application. I cruised through the usual questions about education, background and experience. Then I hit a question I had never before encountered. It asked how I would bring DEI principles to the classroom. What? How does one do diversity, equity and inclusion while teaching Micro 101?

I wrote that I would make sure to give special attention to blue-green algae, red bacteria and black fungi. That would be diverse, inclusive and equitable. I never heard back. The school likely hired a more woke and probably less experienced instructor.

My ridiculous answer was no more ridiculous than the question, which amounted to a political litmus test for hiring. Kudos to those colleges and universities that are removing such questions from hiring applications.

Steve Clark, Madison