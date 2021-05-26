 Skip to main content
Defunding police won't help homeless -- Joseph Rickey
We should not “defund the police.” The militarization of police is a problem, but abolishing police is a bad idea.

Madison also should not forget to care about minorities and the homeless. Madison performed a California-style “not in my backyard” response to expanding the Salvation Army shelter on East Washington Avenue. This shelter helps homeless and abused women.

I had to call the police to convince a woman she needed to go there after she was sleeping on my porch. She did not want to go to there, because she was worried her job would be in peril. This shelter was the only place she could go.

This was in the dead of winter, and she needed to get to a shelter. She would have rather died than come in my residence.

This woman, who still has the blanket I gave her, waved at me the next time I saw her.

Joseph Rickey, Madison

