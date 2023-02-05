After the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, more people are calling to defund the police.

I have suggestions. Instead of enforcing traffic laws in person, police could use traffic cameras to enforce the law. For example, the 55 mph speed limit on the Beltline is just a suggestion. Police could sit at a desk and issue speeding tickets -- no interaction with the public required. We could save money by reducing investment in policing in Dane County while making a ton of money mailing out tickets for traffic violations.

Reduced policing will also require the public to step up to protect themselves, their family and their property. Laws will have to be changed for protection of the public, by the public. We could allow people to use deadly force to protect themselves from carjackings or home invasions.

We should use the money saved by defunding the police for citizen training in the use of small arms. We could offer free self-defense classes for everyone. We could have gun shops with training ranges funded by the government.

We can reduce the footprint of police in our communities if we work together as citizens and take some responsibility on ourselves.

Mike Badger, Mount Horeb

