Defibrillators can help save lives -- Jack Meegan

The medical emergency suffered by Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin during a Monday night football game has highlighted the need for readily available medical equipment, such as defibrillators, and the use of CPR training.

More people need CPR training and ready knowledge of where a nearby defibrillator is located. Checking locally, I have found out that most churches have defibrillators as do some major plants and offices in the area. But going further, actual medical training is lacking and not kept up-to-date.

Medical training is available in both Baraboo and Reedsburg by their emergency medical service and fire departments. You can contact your local department, and they can assist you in setting up a training session for your needs.

It would also assist those in need if the location of defibrillators was highlighted to those attending meetings at a given location, whether a church or an office, in the event that medical personal may be in the audience and could help in an emergency. The main objective is to assist those in need, until the emergency responders can respond to the location.

Jack Meegan, Baraboo

