Defense, not Brady, should be Super Bowl MVP -- Bob Miller
The entire Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive team should have won the Super Bowl MVP award.

I can think of at least six quarterbacks who could have replaced Tom Brady and, given all the opportunities the defense gave the offense, any of the six would have won that game.

Bob Miller, Madison

