Well, the party of “fiscal responsibility” is at it again, squandering $1.8 million of our hard earned tax dollars on lawyers to defend rigged maps, instead of putting that money to legitimate good use for the benefit of the public.

It wasn’t enough to fritter away millions of tax dollars on and scam investigation of non-existent election irregularities orchestrated by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester and former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. The true goal of that scheme was to gain the favor of the master con man of all time, Donald Trump.

Now the Republican-run Legislature wants the taxpayers to pay for their defense of outrageous gerrymandering. If the Republican Party was really serious about winning elections and holding office, they might instead consider running legitimate, respectable, honorable, ethical candidates instead of the clown show currently in the Legislature.

Richard Potter, Fitchburg