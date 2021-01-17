Defend government from all enemies -- Frederick G. Freitag

I have long considered myself a Republican on financial matters, and a Democrat on social issues.
We must have a middle ground, and our representatives need to relearn the art of conversation and negotiation. We saw several of our representatives forget the nature and extent of their roles in Congress and willfully ignore the courts and governments of this country, including the Supreme Court, to foist an entirely irresponsible attack on our democracy as bad as those who invaded the nation's Capitol.
It is time for them to be censured by their peers and us. The people of Wisconsin need to seek their immediate removal from office and ask the U.S. attorney general to review their public statements and consider charges including supporting insurrection if not treason.
I took an oath as an officer in the U.S. Air Force to protect our government from all enemies, foreign and domestic. This is my first volley.
Frederick G. Freitag, Verona