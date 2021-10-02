Defaulting would be unconstitutional -- Mark Condon

Pundits rarely refer to the 14th Amendment when discussing raising the debt limit. Ramesh Ponnuru's column in last Sunday's State Journal, "The debt limit only constrains honesty," is an example. The 14th Amendment states: "The validity of the public debt of the United States ... shall not be questioned."

Contrary to popular belief that raising the debt limit authorizes borrowing to support future spending, the limit instead is raised to enable borrowing to pay debt already incurred. To defuse the ongoing political games surrounding the debt, we need to reduce future spending, raise taxes or both. This can be done but not without compromise and sacrifice, which appear to be impossible given our extreme polarization and a woefully misinformed public.

Both political parties bear responsibility. But since the era of Republican flamethrower Newt Gingrich's speakership nearly three decades ago, Republican willingness to compromise has increasingly shrunk. This political partisanship is supported by corporations, such as Big Pharma's opposition to allowing the government to use its Medicare spending power to negotiate drug prices, or the corporate opposition to a slight reversal to the 2017 tax cuts.