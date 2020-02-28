Deer hunting isn't what is used to be -- Will Gilmore

The Wisconsin Department of Natural resources recently reported the number of deer hunting licenses sold has greatly decreased during the past decade.
They suggest myriad ways to get the numbers up. Suggestions include lengthening the season, doing away with zones and limiting the number of bucks taken with crossbows.
None of these options address the underlying issue. Deer hunting is no longer "hunting" for many people -- rather it is shooting at a live animal from elevated towers. Folks climb 20 feet up trees and look down on the unsuspecting animal, while little camouflage tents (portable deer blinds) dot the woods like a primitive campground.
Yes, I'm old school, having shot my first deer in 1963 at the age of 14. Back then it was a blood sport but emphasized the rules of a fair chase, which meant hours of scouting and hunting eye level with your prey in freezing weather. In other words, you earned your buck using woodsmen-ship and a lot of luck. Getting wet, numb feet and hands were sacrifices one had to make to fill his or her tag.
Until the DNR figures out how to put "hunting" back in the sport, I believe these trends will continue no matter what.
Will Gilmore, Columbus