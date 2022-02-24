Decline of unions a badge of dishonor -- Marnie Schulenburg

I met a steelworker leaning on a cane at the Act 10 protest in 2011. He had fallen 40 feet onto concrete and even after 10 back surgeries still lived with ongoing pain. He had driven up from Chicago that morning.

I met another man from Chicago, a firefighter. He offered one simple sentence to explain why he was there, delivered with tears in his eyes: “Because my mother was a teacher.”

Until our culture devises a GDP for happiness and justice, and codifies those goals, we will need unions. I’m grateful to them.

Wisconsin as a "leader" in union decline is a badge of dishonor.

Marnie Schulenburg, Madison