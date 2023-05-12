Don't be misled by the blather emanating from the White House and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the ramifications if the debt ceiling is not raised in the next few weeks.

The problem is not the debt ceiling, the problem is the debt level and the mindset that perennial massive deficit spending will not eventually adversely affect all Americans. For once, Congress should act in a fiscally responsible manner instead of a politically expedient manner.

In addition, don't accept the debt default myth. The United States has previously defaulted on its debt obligations: in 1862, 1933, 1968, and most recently, in 1971. The most egregious default was in 1933 when Franklin Delano Roosevelt took the U.S. off the gold standard. This action effectively wiped out around 40% of U.S. private and public debt. In August 1971, the government reneged on its debt commitments when President Richard Nixon closed the U.S. gold window to foreign central banks.

Until I see serious and competent leadership in Washington, I will continue to short the dollar and buy gold.

Mark Dunavan, McFarland

