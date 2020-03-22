Debt from virus may overwhelm nation -- Dale Goytowski

The federal government is more than $23 trillion in debt and was running up $1 trillion annual deficits prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
A proposed $1 trillion spending bill would provide people and businesses with enough cash to survive the pandemic. I expect more emergency spending will be necessary, and I believe total emergency spending will be in the range of $2 trillion or more in 2020. The U.S. economy is in recession, so less money will be coming in to the Treasury going forward. I expect the government will need to borrow a minimum of $3 trillion in 2020.
I have a simple question: With the world economy in recession, who will be in a position to lend the U.S. government the $3 trillion?
The politicians seem to assume the amount of money they can borrow is endless. The availability of credit seems to be a significant risk. Irresponsible fiscal policies such as the tax cuts from presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump, along with huge spending increases over the last 20 years, have put the country in deep debt and at significant financial risk.
The day of reckoning may have arrived.
Dale Goytowski, Waunakee