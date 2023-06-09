The recent resolution to the government debt ceiling "crisis" was nothing more than a giveaway to the rich. Lunch bucket President Joe Biden claims a victory for all parties involved. I disagree.

If you are a poor college student with student loan debt, you lost. If you are a poor person getting a meager monthly food stipend, you lost. If you care about trying to save what is left of our environment and ecological diversity, then you lost.

Who won?

The military. Nothing was cut from that trillion-dollar trough. No tax increases will hit the rich to help ease the pain of the poor and sick. (Those unfortunate people will just have to wait for that money to trickle down to them, like they have been for the past 50 years).

One more winner is the oil and gas industry. A pipeline was approved, and the industry has new areas to drill in its gift basket. We live in a time where drastic measures are needed to ensure a livable planet. Business as usual from “status quo” Biden will only hasten the destruction of all things good.

Greed has won out again. How long do we just shrug our shoulders?

Timothy Melin, Verona