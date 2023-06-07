The recent debt ceiling "crisis" was emblematic of ongoing GOP double-dealing on the U.S. debt and budget.

During President Donald Trump's years in office, congressional Democrats did not attempt to hold the vote on the debt ceiling hostage. They realized it is a basic necessity for the U.S. to pay its already incurred bills -- not to mention the cataclysmic impacts on the U.S. and world economies if that ceiling is not raised.

A big question in this regard is whether the House Republicans are ignorant of the realities associated with their actions or, alternatively, excessively cynical and hypocritical? What is particularly galling about this manufactured crisis is that the federal debt has generally increased much more substantially during Republican presidencies compared to Democratic administrations. My money is on hypocrisy.

Roy Christianson, Madison