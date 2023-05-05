Once again the United States is faced with a debt-ceiling deadline and the possibility of default that would be an unthinkable outcome.

In a better world, the Republicans and Democrats would say "we can't let this happen and we have to find compromise to avert disaster." We the people deserve that attitude from our elected and employed senators and representatives. But instead, both parties stand their respective ground and play brinkmanship without regard to our common good.

I would guess that very few citizens wants us to default, so why doesn't the will of the people drive our government to act accordingly. Something is terribly wrong with the way Congress and the executive branch function, and it needs to change.

Andy Kosseff, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection