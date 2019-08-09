Climate change did indeed get shortchanged in the most recent Democratic primary debate.
Candidate Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington state, argued that climate change is the issue that affects every other issue in this country, and he is correct. Why talk about fixing our broken immigration system, without talking about how climate change is fueling more immigration and leading to our first climate refugees? Why have a lengthy debate about healthcare reform and then ignore the effects of climate change on health? Why discuss the racial divides in our country, but largely ignore how minority communities across the nation are getting hit first and hardest by environmental problems?
The fourth national climate assessment released by the U.S. government last year highlighted how climate change will disproportionately impact minority and low-income communities. The World Health Organization reports, “Between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year [worldwide], from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea and heat stress.”
Many issues are important, but none so much as climate change. In future debates, I hope candidates step up their game and give climate change the attention and serious thought it deserves.
Laura Green, Madison