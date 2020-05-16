Debate universities' future in public -- Eric Compas

The most radical transformation of our University of Wisconsin System since its founding should involve and encourage public participation. In Thursday’s last-minute emergency UW Board of Regents meeting, outgoing System President Ray Cross proposed substantial changes to the System’s four-year universities that would eviscerate local control and centralize power in UW System’s Madison office.

In response to a shortfall of only 1.5% of the System’s total budget, Cross’ plan would force campuses through a bankruptcy-like process -- a process that failed at UW-Stevens Point -- in which bureaucrats in a central office would decide which departments and programs would be allowed to continue across the state.

Additionally, his plan would wrest control of all online programs, transferring control to the same office. Such Walmart-like approaches to online education have repeatedly failed elsewhere because students want tailored, personalized educational experiences rather than a generic one-size-fits-all approach. Centralizing control and denying campuses their autonomy is incongruous with fostering agile, nimble and innovative institutions.