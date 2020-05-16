Debate the future of Wisconsin universities in public -- Eric Compas

The most radical transformation of our University of Wisconsin System since its founding should involve and encourage public participation. In Thursday’s last-minute emergency UW Board of Regents meeting, outgoing System President Ray Cross proposed substantial changes to the System’s four-year universities that would eviscerate local control and centralize power in UW System’s Madison office.
In response to a shortfall of only 1.5% of the System’s total budget, Cross’ plan would force campuses through a bankruptcy-like process -- a process that failed at UW-Stevens Point -- in which bureaucrats in a central office would decide which departments and programs would be allowed to continue across the state.
Additionally, his plan would wrest control of all online programs, transferring control to the same office. Such Walmart-like approaches to online education have repeatedly failed elsewhere because students want tailored, personalized educational experiences rather than a generic one-size-fits-all approach. Centralizing control and denying campuses their autonomy is incongruous with fostering agile, nimble and innovative institutions.
The COVID-19 crisis undoubtedly poses substantial challenges to our campuses, and those challenges certainly do require a serious and measured response. But proposals should be presented and debated in public and given substantial scrutiny by current and future students, their families, local communities and the general public. Closed-door decisions aren’t appropriate for public institutions. I look forward to open and honest collaboration in the coming weeks and months.
Eric Compas, professor, UW-Whitewater
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.