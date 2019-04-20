Friday's letter to the editor "America isn't close to full" said we should keep taking in many more immigrants because our population density is less than that of most other countries and we need hardworking, taxpaying people.

America isn't close to full -- Eric Korbitz President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed, “Our country is full!”

This implies that a higher population will lead to more prosperity for all of us. Most Scandinavian countries have lower densities than we do. Their living standards are high, and they have less income inequality than we do.

The immigration debate is always reduced to money alone. I grew up in the '50s and '60s when the U.S. population was about half what it is today. My father was a student of nature. Then I could still get inspired and motivated by the outdoors.

Seldom does the media investigate the links between the social and environmental problems we face and the numbers of people we import. Dealing with our problems should not be reduced to whether a person is for or against President Donald Trump.

After all these years we have not had the debate we need on population growth.

Chuck Litweiler, Madison