Debate cartoon was only half-right -- Nancy Vedder-Shults

Phil Hands' Friday political cartoon about the presidential debate was half-right. President Donald Trump demonstrated that he was a narcissistic, immature, man-baby bully. But Joe Biden wasn't a "senile septuagenarian" as the cartoon suggested.

Biden was unflustered and demonstrated his intelligence despite the quick-fire interruptions, abusive insults, crazy shifts from topic to topic, personal taunts, and family pain thrown in his face. All of these were meant as triggers to make it difficult for a stutterer such as Biden to speak. President Trump’s performance was an attack on Biden’s disability to make him look senile or dimwitted.

The cartoon buys into the disinformation the Trump campaign wants to spread. Presidential debates are meant to be disputes about policies, commerce, health, education and security. This last debate dealt with almost none of these. Attacks on policy statements are what we expect. Instead, it was an attack on an opponent’s disability, an underhanded attempt to rattle an opponent and make people believe he is incompetent. The opposite is true.