Death threats were wrong and racist -- Jennifer Wallskog

With extreme disgust, I read in the State Journal Sports page of the death threats received by Packers player Marquez Valdes-Scantling after his late game fumble in last Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

These death threats were from Packers fan(antical)s via social media platforms. For those who don’t follow the Packers, Valdes-Scantling is a Black American wide receiver. A few plays prior to the fumble, he made a spectacular catch over three defenders to set up a score to tie the game.

Would those who wrote those hateful messages have sent death threats to Jordy Nelson (a white player) after a fumble or missed catch, to Aaron Rodgers (a white player) for throwing an interception, or to Mason Crosby (a white player) after missing a field goal? I don’t think so.

In addition to being reprehensible, these death threats are barely disguised racism that need to be called out and put to an end.

To Valdes-Scantling, I am sorry.

Jennifer Wallskog, Madison