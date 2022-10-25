Death penalty can't be justice -- Al Rickey

Recently, a Florida jury failed to hand down the death penalty to the convicted Parkland High School shooter, Nikolas Cruz. In Florida, all 12 jurors must vote for the death penalty.

Three jurors refused to provide their blessing, and the convicted killer of 17 human beings will now serve life imprisonment without parole. Understandably, many of the victims' families had strong objections and felt betrayed by the jury.

Thankfully, Wisconsin outlawed the death penalty in the 1850s. Yet 27 states, the federal government and the U.S. military can still dole out the death penalty.

How a supposedly sophisticated and enlightened society can still demand capital punishment is a mystery. Justice is served when a killer is convicted and secured in prison for life without parole. The threat is eliminated, and that protects society. Capital punishment is nothing more than state-mandated murder, and revenge killing cannot be part of the justice system.

The trio of jurors who held fast against the other nine should be applauded for their courage in their decision.

Al Rickey, Madison