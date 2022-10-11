De-escalation in Ukraine is possible -- Jordan O'Connell

Last April, this newspaper published a letter I wrote warning against the U.S. escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Loose rhetoric, along with billions of American dollars, have since poured onto the battlefield, corroborating the Russian president’s claim that the conflict represents an epochal battle between western and emerging world powers. The recent sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines presages a far more merciless fight ahead, one few are truly prepared for.

Yet de-escalation remains possible. The calculus of the upcoming midterm election must be determined by the American people, not by the political parties that divide us. Many congressional candidates assume a NATO victory is in the offing. They choose to ignore the hard lessons taught by U.S. foreign interventions still ringing in the ears of the citizenry.

Our first president warned the people more than two centuries ago: "Why quit our own to stand upon foreign ground? Why, by interweaving our destiny with that of any part of Europe, entangle our peace and prosperity in the toils of European ambition, rivalship, interest, humor, or caprice?"

If it is truly an American duty to fight evil abroad, we would be permanent occupiers, and know nothing of our homes.

Jordan O'Connell, Platteville