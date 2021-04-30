 Skip to main content
DC is already state of confusion -- Roger Johnson
In Washington D.C., neither side has a clue. As soon as one political party comes to power, it immediately undoes everything the other side has done. One side says "up," the other says "down." One says "right," the other says "left."

We've seen many years of back and forth with both parties "in control," and we still don't have a consistent border policy. What about an oil pipeline? Shut it down and start over when a new administration comes back into power. Ditto for nuclear agreements, health care, immigration, global warming -- you name it.

COVID-19? One side insists, "It's a hoax." The other side, "No, it's not."

These Washington elitists sit in their ivory towers and are content to essentially do nothing except pander to their supporters, while ignoring their real job.

Forget about party politics and do something productive. Act in the best interests of your citizens. That's why you were elected.

Those of us in the "real world" agree on one thing -- Washington, D.C., is already a state -- a state of mass confusion.

Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac

