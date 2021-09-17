Daylight saving time works pretty well -- Mike Klune

For the people promoting the elimination of daylight saving time, be careful what you ask for.
Many people believe daylight saving time is in the winter -- that is inaccurate. Daylight saving time is in the summer season. Some have even interjected politics into this subject referring to states rights. States currently set their own time and no one is seriously talking about a national standard.
Currently on the longest day of the year there is daylight from about 5:15 a.m. until 8:40 p.m. If we got rid of daylight saving time we would have daylight from 4:15 a.m. until 7:40 p.m. I would rather have that hour of daylight in the evening like we do now, rather than having an extra hour of daylight at 4 a.m., which is what we would have if we eliminated daylight saving time.
No one likes the time change twice a year, which is what most people complain about. Daylight saving time itself works pretty well.
Mike Klune, McFarland