Day was saved with firefighter's help -- Molly Maynard

A couple of weekends ago, I was at the Hilldale farmers' market in Madison. In a rush, I locked myself out of my car. Any means of contacting anyone or getting in were in the car.
I was at a loss until I remembered the fire station on Midvale Boulevard. They couldn't get me into my car because proof of ownership was locked inside. But they were kind enough to contact a cab that transported me all the way out to Blue Mounds. I got my extra key fob, and a friend got me back to the car. The day was saved.
Thank you to the guys at Fire Station No. 9 for helping me out in my time of need.
Molly Maynard, Blue Mounds