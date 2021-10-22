 Skip to main content

Day was saved with firefighter's help -- Molly Maynard
A couple of weekends ago, I was at the Hilldale farmers' market in Madison. In a rush, I locked myself out of my car. Any means of contacting anyone or getting in were in the car.

I was at a loss until I remembered the fire station on Midvale Boulevard. They couldn't get me into my car because proof of ownership was locked inside. But they were kind enough to contact a cab that transported me all the way out to Blue Mounds. I got my extra key fob, and a friend got me back to the car. The day was saved.

Thank you to the guys at Fire Station No. 9 for helping me out in my time of need.

Molly Maynard, Blue Mounds

