Davison is tough, not dirty, player -- George Savage

Something had to give. The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team began the year ranked in the top five. Now they've dropped out of the top 25.

With the season sinking fast, emotions finally boiled over at the final game of the regular season against Iowa, which Wisconsin lost 77-73. Though the team’s poor shooting could explain the loss, the questionable calls in the final minutes sealed the defeat.

The Badgers' normally reserved Coach Greg Gard did not hold back in his post-game interview. Mainly he vented about a flagrant “hook and hold” foul called against guard Brad Davison. According to Gard, the call has been so exclusively targeted against Davison this season that it should be rebranded “the Brad Davison rule.”

Left unsaid was the obvious: Davison gets this call because of his reputation as a “dirty player.” This is so unfair. Davison plays extremely hard but never dirty. Has anybody taken more charges or suffered more dislocated shoulders?

Besides his toughness, Davison's poise and gentlemanly politeness in post-game interviews are admirable. Someday he will make an excellent coach.

I wish Davison and the team all the best in their upcoming tournaments.

Go Badgers!