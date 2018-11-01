The “dark store/Walgreens” property tax loophole referendum question on the Nov. 6 ballot is an important one for the village of Shorewood Hills, and from a wider lens, for all Dane County cities and villages. More importantly, it affects all homeowners and small business owners.
Why? Walgreens has sued the village repeatedly to successfully lower the assessed value of its store. Its argument is based on a questionable 2008 Wisconsin Supreme Court decision. While the village vigorously defended its assessments as being fair and equitable, we settled each year for a lesser assessed value for that store because of that questionable court case. This has resulted in Walgreens paying much less in property taxes each year to the village, Madison schools, Dane County and Madison College.
In turn, that meant all of us homeowners and small business owners pay more. Walgreens stores across Dane County and Wisconsin have followed this strategy. The same legal gymnastics are used by big box stores across the state to lower their property tax bill.
I urge you to vote "yes" on this referendum question when you go to the polls Nov. 6.
David Benforado, president, village of Shorewood Hills