Kelly is the clear choice for court

Don’t forget to vote on Feb. 21.

This primary election is critical. Because the ballot is nonpartisan, it doesn’t separate the conservatives from the liberals. The two top vote-getters will move to the final spring election on April 4.

Choose conservative former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly over conservative Judge Jennifer Dorow and the two liberal judges who are running for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

It’s important you vote for conservative Justice Kelly to protect the unborn, the Second Amendment, election security, the right to work without having to pay union dues, keeping criminals in prison and more.

Justice Kelly served on the Wisconsin Supreme Court from 2016 to 2020. He has more experience than Judge Dorow. Kelly has proven himself by his judgments while on the Supreme Court with his unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

The role of justices is to interpret the constitution and not to legislate from the bench. Leftists have extreme agendas, they see themselves as legislators in judicial robes. Liberals want to dictate policy from the bench. We cannot let that happen.

Conservatives must come together to ensure that a liberal justice is not elected.

Vote for Justice Kelly on Feb. 21.

