Dangerous probe is almost comical -- Jon Morgan

The special investigation of last year's presidential election in Wisconsin seems to be proceeding nicely.
Donald Trump has said the presidential election was rigged, based on zero facts. So Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, first approved an investigation by an Assembly committee, then a $70,000 review that quickly turned into a $680,000 “forensic audit” after Vos met with Trump. How are we paying for it? With state tax dollars.
Vos appointed former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to lead the “forensic audit.” Don’t ask Vos or Gableman what that means, because they don’t know. But it’s what Trump wants.
Gableman has previously suggested the election was stolen. Assisting Gableman is Andrew Kloster, who worked in the White House under Trump.
Gableman stated he does “not have a comprehensive understanding or even any understanding of how elections work." Kloster told the Assembly Elections Committee in March he is not an election attorney and has a "limited understanding" of election laws.
If this farce wasn’t so potentially damaging, it would be comical.
So what’s really the point? To try and justify changing voting laws that aren’t broken to make it easier for Republicans to win elections.