Dangerous deer culled by wolves -- Paul Lewandowski
The Feb. 17 letter to the editor “Wolf hunt keeps killers in check” puts a negative view on this apex predator.

If you’re afraid of wolves, maybe the purchase of property within the home of wolves is not what you should consider. Wolves play an important and positive role in keeping the balance in the environment where they live. They assist with forest regeneration by keeping deer herd populations in check and moving -- this allows tree seedlings not to be overbrowsed.

Wolves help keep the deer herd strong and healthy by culling weak and sick animals. They keep the forest floor clean of carrion. Taxpayers paying over $1.8 million for damage to domestic livestock over 10 years is a small amount when compared to the more than tens of millions of dollars for vehicle repairs for the 18,414 reported vehicle deer accidents with 556 motorists being injured and nine fatalities last year alone.

It seems the real killer is the whitetail deer. Wolves are the do-gooders needed to help keep that killer in check.

Paul Lewandowski, Madison 

