Dane County test site is well run -- Robin Downs
What with all the news about testing delays around the country, I thought it important to say kudos to Public Health Madison and Dane County.

The testing site at Alliant Energy Center in Madison is slick and fast. Signs direct you around the back to several bays with staff who direct you on the next steps. My experience at 9 a.m. on a Wednesday morning saw no line and no waiting.

In contrast to horror stories of weeks of waiting for results, I received my negative results by email in less than 48 hours, followed up by a phone call a day later. If you have any symptoms or have been exposed, don’t let fear of delays keep you from getting tested.

Robin Downs, Cross Plains

