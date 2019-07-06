Dane County began its "Suck the Muck" project last summer, which is designed to reduce phosphates entering the Yahara chain of lakes by dredging Dorn Creek, which is between highways Q and M west of Middleton.
I am concerned with the negative effects this dredging has had on the Dorn Creek wetland and the effects this project will have on other wetlands as it goes forward.
The dredging has transformed Dorn Creek into a sunken ditch with exposed rapidly eroding banks and with the creek water surface several feet below the surrounding terrain. This has partially drained the marsh adjacent to the creek, thus destroying much of its value as wildlife habitat.
The dredging also has increased the rate water flows downstream to Lake Mendota. This and the lowering creek bed due to dredging will significantly reduce the ability of the surrounding wetland to slow down and spread out flood waters during heavy rain. This is quite likely to lead to increased and more rapid flooding of Lake Mendota and carrying unabated runoff form the eroding creek banks and farm fields with it.
If the same methods are used on 6 Mile Creek, then the Waunakee Marsh will be destroyed. It is time to reconsider how this project is being done, or if it should be at all.
Bruce Porter, Middleton