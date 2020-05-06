Dane county should be allowed to open -- Jim Fleischmann

The zeroes are flying again.

That was the number of new COVID-19 infections Tuesday in Dane County. That’s become common in Dane County, with a population of nearly 540,000. Daily reports have routinely registered zero or only a handful of new cases a day. There really is no longer a local epidemic.

While my family continues to take appropriate measures to contain potential health impacts, it is time to take action correcting over-aggressive measures, including the continued statewide lockdown. This takes a toll, leading to record unemployment numbers, but more importantly it takes a human toll.

Elsewhere, some ultra-conservative governors have removed all restrictions on state activity -- for political reasons. This is not what I advocate for. Gov. Tony Evers, who I have supported strongly in the past, is missing the mark by continuing to lock down the state and Dane County completely until the end of the month.

It is time to loosen restrictions in county-by-county way, since Dane County and areas to the north and west do not have an ongoing epidemic. Counties in Northern California have just started opening businesses, including dentists, optometrists, personal care specialists and others.

It’s time we do the same.

Jim Fleischmann, Middleton