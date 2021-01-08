 Skip to main content
Dane County program delivers for seniors -- Karin Hanson
Dane County program delivers for seniors -- Karin Hanson

We have many things to be thankful for, even in this restricted time of careful COVID-19 living.

Many Dane County seniors, such as myself, rely on the generosity of family and friends to shop. We do this to keep ourselves safe, even though we would prefer our former independent way of life.

One county-funded program which is helping immensely is Dane County Delivers.

The essential worker crew of volunteer shoppers seeks out our needs and desires. The paid staff and drivers ensure that our shopping lists are accurate and delivered efficiently.

A hearty, most sincere "thank you" to everyone involved in this program.

Karin Hanson, Fitchburg

