Dane County plan will build more humane jail -- County Board Sup. Melissa Ratcliff

Dane County's current 1950s jail facility in the sixth and seventh floors of the City-County Building in Madison almost make the jail cells in the movie "Shawshank Redemption" look like a day at the spa.
The County Board’s Jail Consolidation Project will close these jail cells and the Ferris Center on the Alliant Energy Center’s property so the county can redevelop that area. The project will renovate the 30-year-old Public Safety Building. The project combines three facilities into one in a compact area behind the courthouse and connected to the Public Safety Building. This creates efficiencies in our system to decrease the sheriff’s operating costs.
This project also decreases the number of beds in the jail by 91. The project approved in 2019 is the same as the plan for today, except COVID-19 happened and building material costs skyrocketed. This caused it to have a $24 million shortfall in the county's capital budget.
Previous County Boards systematically and methodically studied this project over a decade to make sure we didn’t build it too small and that it met our needs. This plan will decrease operating costs so we can have funds available to help our residents with other programs and services.
County Board Sup. Melissa Ratcliff, Cottage Grove