Dane County plan is deadly to business -- Joe Tripalin

The Wisconsin State Journal finally got up enough gumption to publish Sunday's editorial, "Dane County plan cautious and confusing," about how the county is going to allow businesses to reopen.

How about adding "deadly to business" to "cautious" and "confusing"? As would be expected, this wasn't a hard-hitting editorial, just easy concern about Dane County being an outlier among most counties in the state. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is not an emperor. And Janel Heinrich, the director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, is an unelected bureaucrat that has a secure job and obviously few cares about businesses and their employees across Dane County.

The editorial points out the county has reached Level 2 of its plan -- but no matter, they are going to hold business to Level 1 standards for two weeks. Parisi doesn't seem to get it: Businesses are suffering, and many can't hold on much longer. They can't wait weeks for the "Forward Dane" plan to open up businesses.

This is ridiculous. With a few measures such as social distancing, masks and controlling the number of patrons, businesses could and should be reopening now. This is shameful.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland