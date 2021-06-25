Dane County must deal with rising lakes -- Jerry Maly

The June 13 State Journal article "Fish Lake’s high waters claim another casualty" highlighted the dire problems in the area near Fish and Crystal lakes.

The rising water level has caused a tremendous problem and expense for many people in the area with little or no relief in sight. Even the "boat landing" on Crystal Lake Road has been pretty much neglected as the water level has risen so much that it has limited parking.

Eighty years ago, we could go to Fish Lake and enjoy its sandy beeches. The dance hall was the sight of many well-attended dances. An elderly gentleman from the area mentioned that Crystal Lake was once so shallow his grandfather "walked" across it.

What is causing this water level to rise? Nobody has the answer. But the installation of the dam at Prairie du Sac was the only major project that anybody could think of that could be a factor.

The majority of this area is in Dane County. I have not heard of Dane County making a major effort to solve this continuing problem. It is urgent that Dane County enlist the Army Corps of Engineers to attack this problem now.