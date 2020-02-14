Dane County must address garbage -- Laurelin E. Jacobus

The Dane County landfill is going to fill up in seven years. I recently discovered this on a trip to the landfill. It could take up to 15 years to find, design and build a new site.
If we don't find a new site now, that means years of garbage could end up littering the streets of Madison -- and everybody could get sick. It could even cause something like bubonic plague. Rome fell because of corrupt politicians and garbage. This 9-year-old, home-schooled girl does not want that for Madison.
We have to do something. Americans carelessly throw away millions of things. I read in a book called "Garbage" by Donna Latham. It said Americans throw away 2.5 million plastic bottles per hour. People also put banana and orange peels in the trash, when they should go in the compost. We should recycle, too. People should think twice, maybe three times, before they throw stuff away.
For instance, if you grow out of a piece of clothing, you should give it away to a thrift store such as St. Vinny's. Recycling isn't just a once or twice thing. Everybody should do it, every day. Garbage is important if you really look at it closely. Let's try to do better Madison.
Laurelin E. Jacobus, Madison