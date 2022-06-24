 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dane County leaders failed to fix jail -- Peter Vickerman

I have a simple suggestion for the county executive and the Dane County Board: Do your jobs.

They have a moral responsibility to house inmates in their care safely and humanely, yet parts of the jail are criminally outdated and fail to live up to that mandate. They also have a responsibility to be good stewards of my tax dollars. And they're not doing either and they know it. Now, thanks to their inaction, it looks like we’ll pay a lot more for a lot less with a dramatically scaled back addition.

Thanks for nothing.

Do your jobs.

Peter Vickerman, Sun Prairie

