Dane County is leading on climate action -- Bruce Beck

Dane County’s Climate Action Plan, issued on April 20, is an encouraging sign some citizens and community leaders are searching for ways to help us avoid dumping and leaking damaging chemicals into the atmosphere.
Replacing fossil fuels with clean electricity is one key goal, our primary path to escape the climate abyss we are sliding towards. Beside fossil fuels, there are several other sources of greenhouse gases, including some agricultural practices and the organic waste we dump into landfills instead of composting. South Korea, Seattle and San Francisco all have large scale composting systems.
Hopefully, Dane County’s example will be joined by other communities, including the federal government. Compared to some other countries, U.S. leaders seem to be dragging their heels on climate, making excuses for political paralysis.
I am grateful for the leadership of County Executive Joe Parisi and Keith Reopelle, head of Dane County’s Office of Energy and Climate Change. I wish them, and others, continued success and progress in Dane County and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, a global strategy on climate is still unresolved. Everyone knows the atmosphere is essentially a global asset we continue to damage to everyone’s peril.
Bruce Beck, Madison
