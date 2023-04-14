Imagine you’ve paid for a home energy assessment. The report says that after some changes, you could replace your aging furnace with a smaller, efficient model.

Instead, you ignore the report and leave windows open in January.

That’s similar to what Dane County is in danger of doing, as another jail funding debate nears.

Criminal justice researchers think Dane County can reduce our jail population. We could expand pretrial release, increase the successful electronic monitoring program and end the contract to accept federal inmates -- which costs Dane County more than the federal government pays.

Much more than money is at stake. Given Dane County’s worst-in-the-nation racial disparities, building a larger jail reinforces a status quo that devastates Black and brown families.

The County Board’s Black caucus highlighted additional ways to reduce the jail population, such as weekend court, bail reform and arrest reform. Their proposal for a smaller consolidated jail was passed by the board, before being vetoed by the county executive.

The final cost estimate for the overly large jail continues to climb. Some will argue that we must commit however much additional funding. They are as wrong as an open window during a Wisconsin winter.

Diane Farsetta, Stoughton

