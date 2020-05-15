Dane County could aid city's golf courses -- Deb Lauder

I’m hoping the golf course task force can find a way to keep all four city of Madison golf courses open at their current level, and with much-needed infrastructure improvements.

These courses provide enjoyment for many area citizens and visitors, and offer facilities for some of our high school student athletes. The courses also provide a home for the First Tee program, which offers teaching and coaching in not only the sport of golf but also how to be a successful and fulfilled member of society.

Over the years, I have watched the city spend funds on bike paths, parks, playgrounds and green spaces, which don't produce much if any income to support these areas. If given the proper infusion of funds to repair what has been neglected for quite some time, our golf courses could become self-sustaining.

Perhaps Dane County Executive Joe Parisi should be contacted about providing financial support for the courses. The golf courses are not just Madison green spaces and businesses, they also serve and are part of Dane County. This is especially true of Yahara Hills and Monona, which literally border other Dane County municipalities.

Deb Lauder, Madison