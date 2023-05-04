I served on the Dane County Board from 1994-2002, undergoing numerous trying situations.

As only the second Black female to perform those duties, I remained under constant attack from the media and certain of my fellow board colleagues. Though many like to think that Madison and Dane County are places where everyone is treated fairly and equally, I certainly can attest to the fact that systemic racism is alive and thriving each and every day.

Where it concerns Rep. Sheila Stubbs, D-Madison, and her quest to become director of the Dane County Human Services Department, it's as if she is on trial for her life. She also is being ostracized by the media that loves to portray us in photos with our mouths wide open mid-speech, after quoting statements taken out of context.

In addition, the people in the background -- with the power and privilege -- plot and plan the demise of a promising opportunity before the process has run its course. I hope Stubbs can be given the mantle and the responsibility to serve those who could benefit the most. For those on the board who can't see the light, check your bulb.

Regina Rhyne, Fitchburg

