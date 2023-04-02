The election for Supreme Court justice is Tuesday.

In state government, legislators write the bills. At the federal level, Congress writes the bills. The governor or president signs bills into law or vetoes them.

The Supreme Court of the state or nation then evaluates the law as to its constitutionality. Each branch has a specific role. For a justice or judge to legislate from the bench is to usurp the duties of the lawmaking bodies.

Justice Dan Kelly is a constitutional scholar who applies the law as written.

Women's so-called rights or women's health care or abortion sadly seem to be one and the same. They have become the holy grail of the liberal activists. Why? Why do people so callously champion killing babies when ample options are available to prevent unwanted pregnancies?

Women have choices. They don't have to get pregnant. Shouldn't we be more concerned with a woman's responsibilities (and that of her partner) to prevent unwanted pregnancies rather than resorting to killing babies.

Activist judges or justices who want to legislate rights for abortion need to let the legislators write the bills. If they become law, then let the courts evaluate its constitutionality.

Vote for Justice Kelly.

Marcella Danti, Livingston

The Mendota Marsh collection